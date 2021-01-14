By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Best Strategy Game of 2020

by Paul Broussard, posted January 13th

Best Puzzle Game of 2020

by Lee Mehr, posted January 13th

Best RPG of 2020

by Chinh Tran, posted January 12th

Best Fighting Game of 2020

by Nicholas Taylor, posted January 12th
Best VR Game of 2020

Best VR Game of 2020 - Article

by Lee Mehr , posted 1 hour ago / 277 Views

December 31st 2019 was a special date for me.  Before Plague Inc. became a reality for the globe, I was doing the usual rounds for New Year's Eve: social drinking and lighting off fireworks with friends.  This year would be different because one friend brought over his Oculus Quest.  The previous time I had any sort of experience with VR was the Virtual Boy and perhaps a few unique arcade cabinets.  All it took were a few janky Quest mini-games to solidify a newfound respect for the technology as a whole.  But the nominees for this award are not mere distractions; they're full experiences that are not only treated as exemplars of a genre but of an entire medium.

 

The Shortlist:

 

Paper Beast

   

Dreams VR

 

Half-Life: Alyx

 

Star Wars: Squadrons

  
  

   

 

The Winner:

  

Half-Life: Alyx

Runner-up: Star Wars: Squadrons

Out of all the games not reviewed by our staff, Half-Life: Alyx may be the most discussed 2020 game across the site.  With the incredibly high cost of a Valve Index (considered "the best way to play it") or other high-quality VR sets, the barrier to entry is too high for a plethora of consumers.  But for the well-to-do VR enthusiast, Valve's latest game is another venerated example of fundamentally innovating the medium and permanently changing expectations going forward.  Not too shabby for a studio that can't count to three.


More Articles

1 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Kakadu18 (34 minutes ago)

Kinda obvious, wasn't it?

  • 0