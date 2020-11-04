QV Launches for Switch on November 26 - News

Publisher CFK and developer Izzle announced the action-adventure game, QV, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on November 26. It supports English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) languages.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

QV tells the story of a girl named Quby who is destined to protect the balance and harmony between worlds and dimensions. In the game, she explores ruins of the old worlds and uncovers secrets hidden in the ancient sites.

Players will journey with Quby across dimensions and find what mysteries the ruins have in store for them.

Aside from various enemies, Quby has to make her way through traps, puzzles, and golems guarding the altar. It is her power to control dimensions that will be of great use when she explores the ruins. With her power, Quby can create portals, walk on water, and do many other amazing things.

Characters:

Quby – A girl with a mission to keep worlds and dimensions in harmony. She has the power to open, or close dimensions through “the Gate.”

– A girl with a mission to keep worlds and dimensions in harmony. She has the power to open, or close dimensions through “the Gate.” Varon – A penguin from the other world. He left his world when the balance between dimensions became unstable. May look like a bird, but can’t actually fly.

