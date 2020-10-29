Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition Launches November 4 for PS4 - News

/ 108 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

Publisher Eastasiasoft and developer SideQuest Studios announced Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 4 for $9.99 / €9.99.

View a trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A side-scrolling shooter sensation returns, bigger and bolder than ever before! Blending traditional arcade gameplay with scorching HD visuals and rocking audio presentation, Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition is laser-focused on bringing everything the genre is known for into the current generation.

Dynamic score-linked difficulty, a challenge mode that rewards skillful performance with bonus features, devastating limit attacks and a pumping soundtrack are just the beginning. All previous DLC is now included in the base game, replay sharing and online scoreboards support friend lists, weapon and boss effects have been updated, challenge difficulties have been rebalanced, plus there’s a new gallery mode. This is the ultimate realization of Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype, fully revised and reborn!

Key Features:

Master 10 stages of blistering shoot’em up action.

Choose from three ships, each tuned for a unique play style.

Take down fierce and gigantic bosses!

Unlock a variety of bonuses, some useful and others purely prestigious.

Discover a brand new gallery mode!

Enjoy high-definition presentation in 60 frames per second with almost no load times.

Share your victory with friends using detailed score tables and replay sharing.

Get in the mood with more than 30 adrenaline-pumping music tracks!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles