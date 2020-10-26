Xbox The Mandalorian-Themed Controller Announced, Includes Baby Yoda - News

The Mandalorian has been a big success for Disney after the live-action TV series debuted last year on Disney+. Season 2 will be debuting later this week.

To celebrate the second season of the Star Wars TV series, Microsoft is releasing an Xbox controller themed on The Mandalorian. The wireless Xbox controller and Xbox Pro charging stand set will launch on December 31, 2020 for $159.99 and is available for pre-order now on the Microsoft Store.

The Xbox controller and charging stand have a Mandalore armor design. The back of the controller features an image of The Child, aka Baby Yoda.

The Mandalor is not a race, it's a creed and well, it's also now a controller.https://t.co/9AprFvYuyn pic.twitter.com/lTN3aSO9sC — Xbox (@Xbox) October 26, 2020

The Mandalorian-themed Xbox controller will be compatible with the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10, Android, and iOS.

