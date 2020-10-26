Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - Sales

/ 406 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

FIFA 21 (PS4) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 42, 2020, according to SELL. The Xbox One version drops to third place and the Nintendo Switch version is down to fifth place.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (NS) debuted in second place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remains in fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 FIFA 21 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time The Last of Us Part II Xbox One FIFA 21 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time RIDE 4 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 21 Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Mario Kart 7 PC FIFA 21 Microsoft Flight Simulator Ghost Recon: Wildlands

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles