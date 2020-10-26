Fortnite Adds Ghostbusters-Themed Items in the Shop - News

Epic Games via Twitter announced Ghostbusters-themed items are now available in the shop in the battle royale game, Fortnite. This is in celebration of the Halloween season.

The Ghostbusters-themed items can be purchased for as low as 400 V-Bucks for the Ghost Trap and Proton Pack and can be as much as 1,200 V-Bucks for the Ecto-Glider. The items will be available for a limited time.

Grab a Ghostbusters Set in the Shop now 👻 pic.twitter.com/iEIiKJyULr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 25, 2020

Fortnite is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also launch alongside the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 next month.

