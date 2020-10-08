For Honor Getting Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 Updates - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Montreal announced For Honor will be getting a free update when the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 launch. The game on the next-generation consoles will be getting upgrades to the resolution and an update in December will improve the frame rate to 60 fps.

Read the details on the updates below:

Graphical Enhancements Available at Launch of Next-Generation Consoles

Next-generation console players will be able to experience the highest-level of graphical enhancements that For Honor has to offer. These enhancements, carried over from the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro are now available, without compromises, on all next-gen consoles:

Improved water reflections

Improved distance level of detail

Improved shadow resolution

Improved texture filtering

4k resolution (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X) / 1080p (Xbox Series S)

Free and Seamless Transition for Current-Generation Console Players

If you currently own For Honor on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, your profile including all purchases and inventory, is automatically shared with its next-generation counterparts (for example: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5).

For Honor at 60 Frames Per Second on Next-Generation Consoles for the Start of Year 4 Season 4

The team is happy to announce that For Honor will be playable at 60 frames per second on all next-generation consoles for the beginning of next season Year 4 Season 4 in early December.

For Honor is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft.

