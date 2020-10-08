Syberia: The World Before Launches for PC in 2021 - News

/ 183 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher and developers Microids and Koalabs announced Syberia: The World Before will launch for PC via Steam in 2021. A demo, titled Syberia: The World Before Prologue, is available now.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Embark on a journey across continents and through time as you piece together the puzzle of a life.

Vaghen, 1937: Dana Roze is a 17-year-old girl, who is beginning a brilliant career as a pianist. However, shadows begin to appear over her future as the fascist threat of the Brown Shadow hangs over Europe, at the dawn of the Second World War.

Taiga, 2004: Kate Walker survives as best she can in the salt mine where she has been imprisoned, when a tragic event propels her into a new adventure in search of her identity.

Key Features:

Set off on an adventure across continents and through time. Play as both Kate Walker and Dana Roze as you get to the bottom of mysteries that have remained buried for too long.

Explore the fantastic and poetic world of Benoît Sokal, with its breathtaking sceneries and iconic characters.

Solve complicated puzzles and riddles in keeping with the tradition of the saga.

Discover a rich and captivating story with unprecedented stakes and gripping dialogue.

Allow yourself to be transported by the symphonic soundtrack composed by Inon Zur (Syberia 3, Fallout, Dragon Age, Prince of Persia).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles