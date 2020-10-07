Fall Guys Gets 4 New Costumes Revealed Ahead of Season 2 - News

/ 120 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic have revealed four new costumes for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ahead of the start of Season 2, which begins tomorrow, October 8.

The four new costumes keep up with the theming of Season 2. This includes an orc, a horse in jousting clothes, a jester, and a princess.

Tag yourself 👀



I'm the Orc, remove yourself from my swamp, please 😩👌 pic.twitter.com/8xfkc7L18h — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 7, 2020

A new trailer for Season 2 was released this week that features new level, Knight Fever. It is an opening race level that features 60 players. 75 percent of the players will qualify for the next round. The level features new medieval-themed obstacles.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Season 2 launches October 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles