Overwatch Free to Play for Nintendo Switch Online Members Next Week - News

Nintendo of America via Twitter announced Blizzard Entertainment’s hero shooter, Overwatch, will be available for free to play for Nintendo Switch Online members from October 13 to 20 at 11:59 pm PST / 2:59 pm EST.

Overwatch is also available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Overwatch 2 is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

On 10/13 until 10/20 at 11:59 PM PST, #NintendoSwitchOnline members can experience the full version of @PlayOverwatch!



Fight for the future in intense 6v6 team battles, using a mesmerizing lineup of heroes, weapons, and powers to claim victory!https://t.co/D6XNvODP5B pic.twitter.com/05EWzSjgJX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 6, 2020

