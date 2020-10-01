Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 20 to 26 - Switch Sales Drop 100,000 Units Week-on-Week - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 415,277 consoles sold for the week ending September 26, according to VGChartz estimates. Sales dropped nearly 100,000 units week-on-week as the previous week saw the release of Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 148,550 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 30,381 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 9,059 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 52,443 units (-11.21%). The PlayStation 4 is down 76,435 units (-33.97%), the Xbox One is down 24,753 units (-44.90%), and the 3DS is down 5,252 units (-36.70%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 415,277 ( 65,302,877 ) PlayStation 4 - 148,550 ( 113,575,014 ) Xbox One - 30,381 ( 48,313,009 ) 3DS - 9,059 ( 75,805,655 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 176,811 PlayStation 4 - 53,231 Xbox One - 21,608 3DS - 3,302

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 123,321 PlayStation 4 - 79,950 Xbox One - 7,134 3DS - 1,592 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 99,525 PlayStation 4 - 11,200 3DS - 4,041 Xbox One - 364

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 15,620 PlayStation 4 - 4,169 Xbox One - 1,275 3DS - 124

