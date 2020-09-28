Xbox Series X Greatly Reduces Load Times for Many Xbox One Games - News

The next-generation consoles are less than two months away from launching and one of the most talked-about aspects of the consoles is the inclusion of a solid-state drive (SSD) and how they will greatly reduce load times for games.

Several gaming outlets have released hands-on previews of the Xbox Series X today and The Verge has tested the loading times of Xbox One games on the Xbox Series X and comparing it to the loading times on the Xbox One X. The load times have greatly improved for many games using the Xbox Series X SSD.

Sea of Thieves saw load times drop from one minute and 21 seconds on the Xbox One X to just 20 seconds on the Xbox Series X, while Destiny 2 dropped from one minute to 52 seconds to 43 seconds. Warframe now takes 25 seconds to load and The Outer World loads in an impressive six seconds.

Red Dead Redemption 2 also improved in loading times, but not by as much in terms of percentages. It went from one minute and 35 seconds to 52 seconds. No Man's Sky went from two minutes and 13 seconds to one minute and 27 seconds.

Game Xbox Series X Xbox One X CoD: Warzone 16 seconds 21 seconds Red Dead Redemption 2 52 seconds 1 min, 35 seconds The Outer Worlds 6 seconds 27 seconds Evil Within 2 33 seconds 43 seconds Sea of Thieves 20 seconds 1 min, 21 seconds Warframe 25 seconds 1 min, 31 seconds AC: Odyssey 30 seconds 1 min, 7 seconds No Man's Sky 1 min, 27 seconds 2 mins, 13 seconds Destiny 2 43 seconds 1 min, 52 seconds

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

