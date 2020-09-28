Xbox Series X Quick Resume Lets You Suspend Up to 6 Games - News

/ 438 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The Xbox One would let you suspend one game at a time and return to it where you last paused it. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are taking the Quick Resume feature to the next level, letting you suspend multiple games at a time.

Several gaming outlets have released hands-on previews today and GameSpot in testing was able to use Quick Resume to suspend up to six games at the same time. When they tried to launch a seventh game, the first game booted would have to be relaunched. However, there is no indication when this happens.

When using the Quick Resume feature it takes five to eight seconds to jump from one game to another. This helps you save time when swapping between games. Especially when you look at current-generation consoles where some games take over a minute to load.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles