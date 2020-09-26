Super Mario 3D All-Stars Flies to the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Super Mario 3D All-Stars has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 20, 2020.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is in second place, NBA 2K21 is in third, Grand Theft Auto V is in fourth, and Marvel's Avengers is in fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars - NEW Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V Marvel's Avengers FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin's Creed Odyssey WWE 2K Battlegrounds - NEW

