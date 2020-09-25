New Yakuza Game Will be Revealed on September 27 - News

Sega will announce a new game in the Yakuza video game series at Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online on September 27 at 20:00 JST during the Sega Nama stream.

The stream will feature "the latest information concerning the Yakuza series," according to the description. Co-host Ayana Tsubaki in a tweet that has now been deleted confirmed a new entry in the series will be announced.

This week it was announced Sega is working with 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep Content to develop a live-action movie based on Yakuza. The Yakuza movie will be produced Erik Barmack, Roberto Grande, and Joshua Long. Wild Sheep Content is currently searching for scriptwriters.

