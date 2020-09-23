The Game Awards 2020 Set for December 10 - News

The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley announced The Game Awards 2020 will be a digital event and take place on Thursday, December 10. It will be broadcasted from studio locations in Los Angeles, Tokyo, and London.

The Game Awards 2020 will feature live award presentations, musical performances, and world premiere game announcements.

"In 2020, video games have connected and comforted us more than ever, and that makes the 2020 edition of The Game Awards our most important show ever," said Keighley. "Our team is working hard to deliver an innovative and thoughtful program that celebrates excellence, previews the future, and amplifies important voices that are shaping the future of this medium."

