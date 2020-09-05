Ride 4 Launches January 21, 2021 for Xbox Series X and PS5 - News

Developer Milestone announced Ride 4 will launch for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 on January 21, 2021. The game will launch first for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 8.

Users who purchase the Xbox One version will automatically be able to download the Xbox Series X version at no additional cost using Smart Delivery, while users who purchase the PlayStation 4 version will have until April 30, 2021, to download the PS5 version for free.

The Xbox Series X and PS5 version of the game will support 60 frames per second, dynamic resolution up to 4K, and online and offline races up to 20 racers.

Here is an overview of the game:

Ride 4 features a cutting-edge level of visual fidelity, bringing to life authentic and lifelike replicas of the most iconic motorcycles, and a unique gameplay experience, with a completely renewed Career mode, that brings you into fast-paced challenges all over the world and culminate with ultimate Championships with the most powerful Sportbikes, including a brand-new Endurance mode, the hardest challenge that only the best virtual riders can face. Discover the extreme level of realism and authenticity with dynamic lighting and weather conditions, and Pit Stops for tires and fuel management.

All bike models in RIDE 4 have been created from the ground up using the most advanced technologies and the original CAD and 3D scans of real models. On track, Laser and Drone scanning enable a never seen before level of accuracy in reproducing the most beloved and iconic tracks, an adrenaline-filled journey all over the world!

Reaching to top in RIDE 4 is not an easy journey, the competition gets tougher thanks to the proprietary technology A.N.N.A., a revolutionary Artificial Intelligence based on neural networks enables an incredible level of challenge, with cleverer and faster opponents.

The Multiplayer mode now features dedicated servers that make the gameplay incredibly smooth and gratifying, to let you focusing on what really matters: victory!

