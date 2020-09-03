Worldwide Hardware Estimates for August 23 to 29 - Switch Sells 326,000, PS4 Sells 125,000, XOne Sells 22,000 - Sales

/ 568 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 326,399 consoles sold for the week ending August 29, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 124,833 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 21,752 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 4,012 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 92,484 units (39.54%). The PlayStation 4 is down 57,930 units (-31.70%), the Xbox One is down 16,253 units (-42.77%), and the 3DS is down 10,917 units (-73.13%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 326,399 ( 63,403,962 ) PlayStation 4 - 124,833 ( 112,959,251 ) Xbox One - 21,752 ( 48,219,820 ) 3DS - 4,012 ( 75,778,561 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 120,018 PlayStation 4 - 44,475 Xbox One - 14,363 3DS - 1,834

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 91,100 PlayStation 4 - 67,550 Xbox One - 6,131 3DS - 994 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 104,850 PlayStation 4 - 9,359 3DS - 1,106 Xbox One - 332

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 10,431 PlayStation 4 - 3,449 Xbox One - 926 3DS - 78

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles