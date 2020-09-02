Azur Lane: Crosswave Five DLC Packs Launches October 5 - News

Publisher Idea Factory International announced it will release the five DLC packs for Azur Lane: Crosswave in North America and Europe on October 5. The DLC packs will be $7.99 each and $35.95 bundled.

Azur Lane: Crosswave is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam worldwide. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on September 17.

Here is an overview of the DLC packs:

Taihou

A new protagonist approaches!

It’s Taihou! This downloadable content unlocks Taihou as a playable character, three new Support Ships, and additional Story Mode content for Taihou.

The Taihou downloadable content unlocks the following:

Main Ship (Playable) Taihou

Support Ships Saint Louis Dunkerque Jean Bart

Story Mode Taihou – Additional Story Mode Content



Formidable

A formidable foe approaches.

This downloadable content unlocks Formidable as a playable character, three new Support Ships, and additional Story Mode content for Formidable.

The Formidable downloadable content unlocks the following:

Main Ship (Playable) Formidable

Support Ships Warspite HMS Neptune Zara

Story Mode Formidable – Additional Story Mode content



Roon

Can Roon’s turrets defeat the evil song of the Sirens?

This downloadable content unlocks Roon as a playable character, three new Support Ships, and additional Story Mode content for the strong-willed Iron Blood, Roon!

The Roon downloadable content unlocks the following:

Main Ship (Playable) Roon

Support Ships Graf Zepplin Deutschland Admiral Graf Spee

Story Mode Roon – Additional Story Mode content



Le Malin

She may be a sleepy Kansen, but don’t be fooled! The Royal Navy and Le Malin are prepped and ready for the Joint Military Exercises!

This downloadable content unlocks Le Malin as a playable character, 3 new Support Ships, and additional Story Mode content for the Royal Navy’s very own, Le Malin!

The Le Malin downloadable content unlocks the following:

Main Ship (Playable) Le Malin

Support Ships Essex Baltimore Centaur

Story Mode Le Malin – Additional Story Mode content



Sirius

Why are you so… Serious!?

No Kansen can defeat the Royal Navy’s very own, Sirius!

This downloadable content unlocks Sirius as a playable character, 3 new Support Ships, and additional Story Mode content for Sirius!

The Sirius downloadable content unlocks the following:

Main Ship (Playable) Sirius

Support Ships London Alabama Azuma

Story Mode Sirius – Additional Story Mode content



