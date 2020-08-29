Lab Rat is a Satirical Puzzle Game, Announced for PC - News

Developer Chump Squad has announced satirical puzzle game, Lab Rat, for PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2021.

Lab Rat is a hand-crafted narrative puzzler masquerading as a machine-generated puzzle game. This satirical adventure stars a metrics-obsessed AI who will monitor, profile, and taunt you as you progress through more than eighty puzzles. Over time the AI will develop its hilariously-misguided understanding of humanity based on your puzzle performance and survey response data. Key Features: Maneuver objects, divert lasers, and manipulate electricity to overcome 80-plus satisfying and surprising puzzles.

Outwit a metrics-obsessed machine intent on heckling you for your humanity.

View and contribute to in-game analytics that are updated in real time with real player data. While Lab Rat pokes fun at the absurdity of algorithmically-generated interactions, the game’s puzzles are lovingly hand-crafted by a team of expert human developers. This game is directed and primarily crafted by Gwen Frey (creator of Kine and co-creator of The Flame in the Flood). It features environment art by Mike Snight (Lead World Builder, BioShock Infinite), writing by Matthew Burns (creator of Eliza), and puzzles by Lucas Le Slo (beloved experimental puzzle designer).

