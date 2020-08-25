Good Pizza, Great Pizza Launches September 3 for Switch - News

Publisher PM Studios and developer TapBlaze announced the pizza cooking simulator, Good Pizza, Great Pizza, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on September 3 for $9.99. Pre-orders are available at a discounted price of $7.99.

The game is available now for PC via Steam, iOS, Android, and Amazon.

View the Nintendo Switch launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Good Pizza, Great Pizza gives players a first-hand simulated pizza shop to run and challenges them to fulfill pizza orders from customers while making enough money to keep the shop open. Along the way, the shop can be upgraded to bring in yummy new toppings and top-of-the-line equipment to make the best pizza in the city.

Key Features:

Pizza News Network (PNN), the first newscast about all things pizza.

Over 100 customers with unique pizza orders and personalities.

Pizza toppings including pepperoni, sausage, onions, and much more.

Equipment upgrades to become the master ovenist.

Simple, fun, and challenging cooking gameplay.

Created by pizza making professionals including the game artist who worked for four years in a pizza kitchen.

