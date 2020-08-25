Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gameplay Demo to Premiere at Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live - News

/ 298 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Geoff Keighley announced publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games will premiere a gameplay demo of the PlayStation 5 game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart during the Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live stream on August 27 at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET.

It will be a "full, longer, uncut demo!" according to Keighley. Insomniac Games community manager James Stevenson added it will be a "Full demo play-through vs a cutdown!"

Don't miss the world premiere @PlayStation 5 demo of Ratchet & Clank:

Rift Apart with @insomniacgames #ps5



Watch @gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT



Watch at: https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/jPzzWO6Tiu — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 25, 2020

Yup. Full demo play-through vs a cutdown! https://t.co/wFjJAKTzZm — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) August 25, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles