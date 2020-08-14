EA Access and Origin Access Basic Rebranded as EA Play - News

Electronic Arts announced it will rebrand EA Access and Origin Access Basic subscription services to EA Play on August 18. The premium version of Origin Access, Origin Access Premier, will be renamed to EA Play Pro.

EA's annual live event that takes place around the same time as E3, will be called EA Play Live.

Read an FAQ from EA below:

Why EA Play?

EA Play puts you at the center of the experience. Moving all the benefits to a single brand is an important step in streamlining our services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play.

What Do I Get with EA Play?

As we mentioned earlier, members will be able to access exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, unlock special member-only content, play early trials of brand-new titles, get instant access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles, and save 10% on EA digital purchases, from full games to DLC. But what do we mean by exclusive challenges, rewards, and content?

That will vary from title to title, but we’re talking things like early access challenges and rewards like Ultimate Team Packs, exclusive vanity items and cosmetics, and more. Make sure your EA Account email preferences are switched on so you’ll be the first to know what’s available with your membership on your favorite upcoming titles like Madden NFL 21, FIFA 21, and Star Wars™: Squadrons. You can also visit our game websites and the EA.com News page for updates.

What About the Annual EA Play Event?

You may be familiar with the annual live event previously called EA Play, which also has a new name, EA Play Live. It’s a showcase dedicated to sharing the latest EA news and game updates with our global community. EA Play Live includes a multitude of experiences from world premieres and game updates, to fun ways for players and community to interact with EA’s hit games.

Be sure to check out the new EA Play, starting August 18!

