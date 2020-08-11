CD Projekt RED Still Working on Cyberpunk 2077 Melee Combat - News

CD Project RED's senior gameplay designer for Cyberpunk 2077 Pawel Kapala in an interview with VG247 revealed the developer is still working on the melee combat in the upcoming game to ensure it is as close to perfect as possible by launch in November.

"We’re still a couple of months before release, and I’m actually right now working on melee," said Kapala. "We’re spending a lot of time trying to perfect that, and we basically, we’re not 100 percent happy, mostly with visual feedback on the hits, on the melee. So, we’re still working on it. We’re continuing to work on it. And I’m happy to say that, even right now, it’s much better than it was. And it’s going to get even better.

"And we acknowledge that this is something that we need to perfect, basically. But as you said, melee in a first-person game is extremely difficult, from the get-go. So, it wasn’t an easy task, since we basically come from a pedigree of creating TPP games. It was also a big part of our development to actually figure out, how do you do melee in a first-person perspective? We’re working on it."

Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build

your legend on the streets of Night City.

Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.

Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 19. It will have backwards compatible on launch day for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

