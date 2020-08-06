Mobile Suit Gundam Debuts in First on the Japanese Charts - Sales

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON (PS4) has debuted in the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 123,147 Units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 2.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) drops to second place with sales of 56,730 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is up one spot to third with sales of 37,217 units. Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) drops to fourth with sales of 31,932 units. Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) rounds out the top five with sales of 22,773 units.

Seven of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while three are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 86,605 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 4,025 units, the 3DS sold 776 units, and the Xbox One sold 41 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON (Bandai Namco, 07/30/20) – 123,147 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 56,730 (5,337,128) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 37,217 (1,242,596) [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (SIE, 07/17/20) – 31,932 (298,234) [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo, 07/17/20) – 22,773 (182,508) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 16,319 (277,346) [NSW] Fairy Tail (Koei Tecmo, 07/30/20) – 15,447 (New) [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami, 07/09/20) – 13,341 (159,030) [PS4] Fairy Tail (Koei Tecmo, 07/30/20) – 13,236 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,801 (3,063,965)

