Switch Shipments Reach 61.44 Million Units as of June 30, Animal Crossing Sells 22.4 Million - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS through June 30, 2020. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 61.44 million units, while the Nintendo 3DS hit 75.87 million units shipped. As for lifetime software 406.67 million Switch games have been shipped and 384.07 million 3DS games.

For the quarter Nintendo shipped 5.68 million Switch units and 50.43 million Switch games, as well as 0.1 million 3DS units and 3.93 million 3DS games.

Nintendo forecasts it will ship 19 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. This is the same as its previous forecast.

Nintendo reported net sales of ¥358,106 million, operating income of ¥144,737 million and net profit of ¥106,482 million.

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 26.74 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 22.4 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 19.99 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 18.60 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 18.22 million Super Mario Odyssey – 18.06 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 12.20 million Super Mario Party – 10.94 million Splatoon 2 – 10.71 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 7.44 million

Nintendo also shared the sales figures of more games:

Ring Fit Adventure – 3.9 million Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 1.32 million (released May 29) Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 1.03 million (released June 5)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

