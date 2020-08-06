Switch Shipments Reach 61.44 Million Units as of June 30, Animal Crossing Sells 22.4 Million - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,012 Views
Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS through June 30, 2020. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 61.44 million units, while the Nintendo 3DS hit 75.87 million units shipped. As for lifetime software 406.67 million Switch games have been shipped and 384.07 million 3DS games.
For the quarter Nintendo shipped 5.68 million Switch units and 50.43 million Switch games, as well as 0.1 million 3DS units and 3.93 million 3DS games.
Nintendo forecasts it will ship 19 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. This is the same as its previous forecast.
Nintendo reported net sales of ¥358,106 million, operating income of ¥144,737 million and net profit of ¥106,482 million.
Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 26.74 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 22.4 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 19.99 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 18.60 million
- Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 18.22 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 18.06 million
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 12.20 million
- Super Mario Party – 10.94 million
- Splatoon 2 – 10.71 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 7.44 million
- Ring Fit Adventure – 3.9 million
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 1.32 million (released May 29)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 1.03 million (released June 5)
Animal Crossing is going to speed by Mario Kart in sales so fast. I'm beginning to think the Switch shortage has little to do with Corona and everything to do with Animal Crossing, finally realizing it's killer app potential.
wow wow wow....those Animal Crossing sales. And given the neverending updates that game has I just can't see these legs getting short any time soon. No matter when you arrive to your island it will always feel fresh and fun and those who have never played it will have so many hours of pure enjoyment ready to unlock. Even those of us who have been playing it nonstop since launch are still enthralled. Mario Kart better have a blue shell or two at the ready or it won't stand a chance. Literally a third of Switch owners own this game, and that is likely to continue to grow. What I'm most curious about is how many people who downplayed the idea of getting the game when it first released have broken down and picked it up and are having a heck of a time. Don't be shy, you can tell us.