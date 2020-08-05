Necromunda: Underhive Wars Launches September 8 - News

/ 79 Views

by, posted 34 minutes ago

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Rogue Factor announced the tactical RPG, Necromunda: Underhive Wars, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam on September 8 for $39.99.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Deep below the nightmarish, polluted hive cities of Necromunda, in the twisted, vertiginous, dark tunnels of the Underhive, rival gangs fight to the bitter end for personal power, wealth, survival and the honour of their Houses. Only the strongest survive.

Lead, customize, and grow your gangs of Escher, Goliath, and Orlock. Specialize each member and send them to battle in hazardous dystopian environments. Exploit the terrain in tactical gunfights: climb raised walkways to take advantage, set traps, and ambush foes to force them into bloody melee engagements.

Key Features:

Learn new skills, loot equipment and bring your evolved gang to four-player online gang fights.

Lead and evolve your gangs in this compelling tactical RPG.

Follow a rich narrative campaign in the Underhive.

Engage in immersive and persistent game modes.

First video game adaptation from mythical tabletop game Necromunda, the most famous Hive World of Warhammer 40,000.

Warhammer 40,000. Play solo or join thrilling four-way online gang fights.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles