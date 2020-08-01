Ghost of Tsushima Remains in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 420 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ghost of Tsushima has remained at the top on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 26, 2020.

Grand Theft Auto V climbs three spots to take second place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains in third place, while Just Dance 2020 re-enters the top 10 in fourth place. Paper Mario: The Origami King drops from second to fifth in its second week on sale.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Ghost of Tsushima Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons Just Dance 2020 Paper Mario: The Origami King Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Assassin's Creed Odyssey Rainbow Six Siege

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles