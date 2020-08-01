The Sims 4 Tops 30 Million Players - News

Electronic Arts in their quarterly financial results for the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year announced The Sims 4 has surpassed 30 million players lifetime across all platforms. The daily, weekly and monthly active player totals have all reached record highs for a first quarter of a fiscal year.

"The Sims continues to resonate with more players around the world," reads the report. "The Sims 4 now has more than 30 million players life-to-date across all platforms, and daily, weekly and monthly active player totals in the game all reached record highs for a first quarter. Our Sims mobile games had an excellent Q1 as well.

"The creative and inclusive nature of The Sims experience on any device is truly unique in all of gaming, and we’re especially proud of the way it helps players find community and express themselves during culturally challenging times."

The Sims 4 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

