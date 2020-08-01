Xbox Online Multiplayer Might Become Free, According to Rumors - News

In order to play multiplayer games online on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 you have to pay for it with a varying price point depending on the console. This started back on the original Xbox with the launch of Xbox Live in 2002. However, it is possibly Microsoft might be doing away with paid multiplayer.

Rumors have been going around Microsoft plans to make multiplayer free for all in the future. The company has dropped the ability to buy one year of Xbox Live Gold and only having single and three month available for purchase.

GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb via Twitter says that Microsoft plans to drop Xbox Live Gold and make online multiplayer free on the Xbox and they won't force people into buying Game Pass Ultimate in order to play online.

"Xbox Live Gold is going away and playing online multiplayer will be free," said Grubb. "They will not force you into Ultimate to play online."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

