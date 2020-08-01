Xbox Online Multiplayer Might Become Free, According to Rumors - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 957 Views
In order to play multiplayer games online on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 you have to pay for it with a varying price point depending on the console. This started back on the original Xbox with the launch of Xbox Live in 2002. However, it is possibly Microsoft might be doing away with paid multiplayer.
Rumors have been going around Microsoft plans to make multiplayer free for all in the future. The company has dropped the ability to buy one year of Xbox Live Gold and only having single and three month available for purchase.
GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb via Twitter says that Microsoft plans to drop Xbox Live Gold and make online multiplayer free on the Xbox and they won't force people into buying Game Pass Ultimate in order to play online.
"Xbox Live Gold is going away and playing online multiplayer will be free," said Grubb. "They will not force you into Ultimate to play online."
21 Comments
That is a megaton for sure... but i doubt it, live keeps xbox alive, and if they go free they will need another "golden hen". That's a big bet, one that can put xbox back in the race or cause some gigantic damage.
I saw this on resetera, it was corrected though. Its free-to-play multiplayer games, will be free to play online, like on PS4/Switch, now on future Xbox's.
So premium games' MP will still be behind a paywall?
I'd be shocked if MS did this I really would. It's basically just giving up so much money in the hopes that what? Sony players will come to your console? Huge risk.
Makes sense now that GamePass is a thing. Its a big call tho, Live generates billions.
We've already had XSX trailers saying Gold required to play, membership sold separately. Highly doubt they would put that in the trailers, then get rid of Gold.
I hated them for bringing it to the console market so it would be nice if they do away with it and everyone follows suit. I just wonder what's gonna get jacked up to compensate for that income stream.
This is actually anti-consumer as they're removing options from us. Fuck you M$
Would be huge. I dont understand why I have to pay for online a 2nd time anyways, if I already paid for it with the price for the game. It's like as if you buy a car, but you dont get the keys for it until you agree to pay an additional monthly fee.
I am skeptical just because how much money it generates. I would sooner believe they remove that pay wall for F2P games.
If u get gamepass ultimate then u will have xbox live. Guessing they will make people get that to play online which means getting gamepass. They could add it to normal gamepass as well
Would be huge. I dont understand why I have to pay for online a 2nd time anyways, if I already paid for it with the price for the game. It's like as if you buy a car, but you dont get the keys for it until you agree to pay an additional monthly fee.
You buy a car, you still need to pay for fuel to use it..
But i get your point.
Does not computer. Live subscriptions have been only thing that have kept the Xbox division from hemorrhaging red ink.
They haven't changed the price of game pass deluxe though. It's $180. $60 for xbox live, and $10 per month. So if this were true that price should drop by $60.
Or they can simply compensate by offering GamePass Ultimate subscribers extra perks for their money.
$60 worth of extra perks? I guess they can move the "free" games from XBL to game pass. More discounts. Maybe some how make one of the gamepass games "cheaper" to buy every month?
Gamepass Ultimate has several benefits besides Gold included with it though. Gamepass Ultimate will soon have xCloud as part of it. Gamepass PC is bundled with it (so you have Gamepass on both Xbox and PC). I could see them adding more benefits as well if Gold is scrapped, like earlier access to 3rd party gamepass games, or some 1st/2nd party DLC included with it.
This would BE great but this cunt does anything for attention. I hope its true and this forces Sony to do it too.
