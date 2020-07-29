Phil Spencer: More Xbox Series X News Should be Coming in August - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft last week held its highly anticipated Xbox Games Showcase where over 20 games were shown off. This includes the first campaign gameplay footage of Halo Infinite, the announcement of a reboot for the popular Fable series, the unveiling of the first next generation Forza Motorsport title, Obsidian's next open-world first-person RPG Avowed getting announced, and more.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with iJustine on YouTube said more information on the Xbox Series X should be shared sometime in August.

"I am encouraged to be able to talk more about it. It should be August," said Spencer. "I think in August we’ll have more to say on that."

It is very possible the long rumored weaker next generation Xbox, codenamed Lockhart, will officially be announced, as well as the price and launch date for both consoles. More Xbox Series X games could also be announced or previously announced games could get more details and more footage.

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

