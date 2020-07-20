'Theres a Lot More to Come for PS4,' Says PlayStation Executive - News

/ 242 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony appears focused on their upcoming next generation console, the PlayStation 5, however, they aren't done supporting the PlayStation 4, according to worldwide head of PlayStation marketing Eric Lempel who spoke with Geoff Keighley.

Lempel says there are plenty of upcoming games for the PS4 and there is still a lot of life left in the console.

"We believe that all of these things combined, as well as all the other great PS5 features we've spoken about, really lead to a next-generation experience," Lempel said.

"And in many cases, we can't take everybody with us from previous consoles into that experience. You need new hardware, you need new devices to experience what these developers want you to experience.

"PlayStation 4 is a big part of everything we do, and will continue to be a big part of everything we do.

There's a lot more to come from PlayStation 4. I think we're seeing some of the greatest titles of this generation release in recent weeks, and that will continue. PlayStation 5 is the next-generation product, but we've got a lot to come for people on PlayStation 4. There's still a ton of life in that product."

It should be noted that all upcoming PS4 games have to run on the PS5 through backwards compatibility.

Thanks GamesRadar.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles