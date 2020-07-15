Paper Beast Launches Later This Month for PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Plug In Digital and developer Pixel Reef announced the virtual reality exploration and adventure game, Paper Beast, will launch on July 24 for PC with support for the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or Valve Index VR headsets. The game originally launched for the PlayStation VR on March 24.

View the PC gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

An adventure and exploration game about wildlife in a dreamlike universe.

Somewhere in the abyssal depths of the internet, life has blossomed. Be the first to explore this virgin land where nature takes center stage. An unknown power seems to upset its balance. Join forces with intriguing and endearing creatures to solve the puzzles of Paper Beast.

Key features:

Explore a colorful and whimsical universe born from the imagination of Eric Chahi, creator of Another World.

Two game modes: the adventure and an immersive playground, the sandbox.

Meet intelligent creatures, help them, protect them, use their extraordinary abilities: their behavior adapts to your actions.

Shape the terrain, divert rivers, withstand storms to solve physical puzzles. Partner with the creatures to overcome obstacles.

In the sandbox, explore a playground dedicated to experimentation.

An original soundtrack combining the Japanese punk rock of TsuShiMaMire and the ambient style of Roly Porter.

