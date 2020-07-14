Buried Stars Launches July 30 for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher LINE Games and developer Studio LARGO announced Buried Stars will launch worldwide or the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 30. A PlayStation Vita version of the game will also release in Korea.

The game will feature Japanese and Korean voice-overs, and English, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese subtitles.

View the latest video on the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Buried Stars is a survival adventure game developed by Studio LARGO of LINE Games.

The story begins when the stage of a survival audition program suddenly collapses and buries the participating pop stars and a number of staff members. To find a way out, the player has to engage in intense communication with the survivors, gathering clues by studying their reactions from a series of conversations and searching for evidence left in social media feeds.

In the journey to unravel the dark secrets of each character and the truth behind the accident, the game deeply focuses on character psychology and complex human relationships. The player’s decisions and actions during the game affect the narrative and lead to different endings. The key to reaching the endgame is managing the subtle emotional balance of the main character.

The game is illustrated with stellar artwork that seamlessly merges 2D anime-style characters with 3D backgrounds and features atmospheric sound design to boost the sense of suspense and drama.

Thanks Gematsu.

