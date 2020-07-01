Bandai Namco Announces Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 3 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco has announced Season Pass 3 for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. It will release later this year. You can register for the Bandai Namco newsletter to get updates when they become available here.

Season Pass 1 included access to nine Master Character Training Packs, while Season Pass 2 includes 10 packs.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox and PC via Steam.

Shinobi, your fight is not over yet. #ShinobiStriker



Season Pass 3 for NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER will arrive in 2020! Follow the link to join our newsletter for updates when they become available! https://t.co/4fq0IGxvVT pic.twitter.com/uySgpphYwD — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) July 1, 2020

