Nintendo Open to New and Better Ways to Announce Games Outside Nintendo Directs

Nintendo has not held a full Nintendo Direct since September 2019, likely due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They did hold a Direct Mini and one dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They usually have a Nintendo Direct for the month of June to coincide with E3, however, with the cancellation of the event this year, there was no Direct.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa speaking recently during a Q&A session with investors discussed Nintendo Directs by saying they are "incredibly effective," but is open to new and better ways to announce games.

"We feel Nintendo Directs are an incredibly effective way to present information directly to our customers in a very straight-forward way," Furukawa said.

"Inversely, times change and so does the most effective way to promote products, so there is a chance that a new, better way to present this information comes about. So we always like to examine all of the possible ways to communicate this information to customers."

"In normal years, we would show off the games presented at E3 to our shareholders," he said. "However, due to the Coronavirus, E3, as well as other large game events, have been cancelled for the time being and we have no plans to hold any events of that nature as well.

"Instead we are trying to be flexible in thinking of new ways to present information about our products, so please stay tuned. Recently we have announced a new fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as well as announcing a new Pokémon-related game from The Pokémon Company."

Paper Mario: The Origami King was just announced with the release of a trailer that no one was expecting. It is not known what the big games Nintendo might release this coming holiday season.

