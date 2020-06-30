Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Ships 2 Million Units - Sales

Bandai Namco announced Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has shipped two million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown launched for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2019, and for PC Steam in February 2019.

June 30, 2020 is also the 25th anniversary of the game. Air Combat released for the PlayStation on June 30, 1995 in Japan.

