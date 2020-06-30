Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Ships 2 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 372 Views
Bandai Namco announced Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has shipped two million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown launched for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2019, and for PC Steam in February 2019.
June 30, 2020 is also the 25th anniversary of the game. Air Combat released for the PlayStation on June 30, 1995 in Japan.
【 #ACECOMBAT シリーズ 25周年記念④】— エースコンバット公式 (@PROJECT_ACES) June 30, 2020
最新作 #ACECOMBAT7 の全世界累計出荷本数が200万本を突破いたしました！
世界中のファンの皆様に楽しんでいただけるよう更新を続けて参りますので、これからも応援よろしくお願い致します！#エースコンバット #ACE25th pic.twitter.com/Fmes8deQU4
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
1 Comments
Nice :D I have one copy of the game, and man I have fun with it. Though my fighter collection is admittedly biased towards Russian and soviet made planes. Something about those straight lines makes the planes stand out and look amazing in-game.