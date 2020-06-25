The Last of Us Part II Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 21, 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are in second and third, respectively. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is up two spots to fourth place, while Grand Theft Auto V drops two places to round out the top five.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

The Last of Us Part II Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Just Dance 2020 Ring Fit Adventure FIFA 20 The Last of Us Remastered Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

