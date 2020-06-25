Animal Crossing: New Horizons Free Summer Update Adds Swimming, Diving, New Encounters, and More - News

Nintendo announced it will release the first free summer update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on July 3. The update will add swimming, diving, new encounters, mermaid-themed content, and more. A second summer update is planned for early August.

Here is an overview of the free summer update:

Swimming and Diving – Grab a wet suit and get aquatically acquainted with your island marine life when swimming and diving arrive to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Swim in the inviting waters off the coast of your island and dive to discover and scoop up sea creatures that inhabit your island’s ecosystem. Keep your eyes peeled for any prospective additions to the museum, and make sure to listen for fun facts from Blathers when you donate your new discoveries.

– Grab a wet suit and get aquatically acquainted with your island marine life when swimming and diving arrive to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Swim in the inviting waters off the coast of your island and dive to discover and scoop up sea creatures that inhabit your island’s ecosystem. Keep your eyes peeled for any prospective additions to the museum, and make sure to listen for fun facts from Blathers when you donate your new discoveries. Pascal Brings Rewarding Recipes – While swimming, you might meet someone new! The friendly visitor Pascal seems to love scallops, and if you discover one while diving, he may ask you if he can have it. As a thank you, he’ll share some of his mermaid-themed DIY recipes.

– While swimming, you might meet someone new! The friendly visitor Pascal seems to love scallops, and if you discover one while diving, he may ask you if he can have it. As a thank you, he’ll share some of his mermaid-themed DIY recipes. Gulliver? – After downloading the free update, a familiar face will occasionally wash up on shore, but sporting slightly different, pirate-like clothing. Offer him a helping hand and he’ll send a special reward to show his gratitude.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

