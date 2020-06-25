AVICII Invector Encore Edition Launches for Switch on September 8 - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Hello There Games announced AVICII Invector Encore Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 8 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99. A demo will be released in August.

The Switch version of the game will feature 10 new tracks on top of the 25 base tracks. This includes tracks from AVICII’s posthumous album Tim. These tracks will be available as DLC for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions.

View a trailer of the Nintendo Switch version of the game below:

Here is the list of new tracks added to the Switch version of the game:

Tim Song Pack

“Bad Reputation”

“Freak”

“Heart Upon My Sleeve”

“Peace of mind”

“SOS”

Magma Song Pack

“Addicted to You”

“My Feelings for You”

“Seek Bromance”

“Sunshine”

“Trouble”

