Activision on Crash 4: 'Evaluating Additional Platforms'

Publisher Activision and Spyro Reignited Trilogy developer Toys for Bob yesterday officially announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game will launch on October 2.

Activision is looking into releasing the game on other platforms in the future. "We are still evaluating additional platforms for a future date," an Activision representative told PCGamesN. "Stay tuned for more information."

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy originally released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2017, followed by a release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC a year later in June 2018.

View the announcement trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the Four Quantum masks and bending the rules of reality.

New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!

