The Sims 4, Dead Space 3, Need for Speed Payback and Most Wanted, Titanfall 2, and A Way Out Available Now on Steam - News

posted 1 hour ago

Electronic Arts has released even more of their games on Steam. They previously released a batch of nine games and another batch of 13 games.

The games added are available at a discounted price until July 9.

Here is the list of games now available on Steam and the discounted price:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

