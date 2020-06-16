PlayStation Explains Why the PS5 is Huge - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,789 Views
Last week Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled their next generation console, the PlayStation 5. While they showcased the console, they did not provide exact dimensions for the console. Fans using the disc drive and USB have been able to get a rough idea for the size of the console, and it isn't small.
One of the renders (shown below) shows how much larger the PS5 is compared to the launch PS4, and how it is even larger than the PS3.
Matt MacLaurin, the vice president of UX Design at PlayStation, via his LinkedIn page discussed why the PS5 has to be so large and it comes to the power of the console and the ability to keep the console from overheating.
"I’m really impressed by this design – however, in today’s times, people seek portability and convenience. The performance in the PS4 was amazing. Why make the new product bigger and bulkier?," asks one fan.
"Thermals," explained MacLaurin. "This gen is little supercomputers. While the 7nm process delivers amazing heat performance for the power, the power is very extreme."
"This tech is still so fresh it throws a lot of heat so we need room to dissipate," he added in another reply.
"As we say in the industry, 'this design has a strong opinion,' so it’s okay if not everyone loves it," said MacLaurin. Customization with special editions will be beyond anything seen before. Someone mocked up a wooden one on Reddit and it look[ed] crazy good."
The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020. The exact release date and price point have yet to be revealed.
Thanks VG247.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
37 Comments
If the console will be almost silent then I don't care too much about the size.
Exactly, people complained about noise and heat so they put in a better cooling solution to hopefully solve both which made the console bigger.
Agreed, I also don't care how it looks, i care about the games
I'm surprised so many care how it liooks. It isn't a painting. It's a console. You don't watch it - you watch your TV (or monitor).
Size only bothers me in relation to how I can set it up. I can put the ps5 on it's side. I can't put the XsX on it's side. Although even on its side it may be too big. Who knows.
Fine, but this article is about the size of the console, not about the games. So, the article is for those that care about the size, and what the interviewee is answering, and whether that makes any sense or not. To brush the question aside does nothing to enhance the experience of reading articles on this site.
Size is part of how the console looks. I said i don't care about that, so stop being a little bitch. If you didn't like my comment, you didn't have to read it.
Myself I don't even care much about noise. As long as the console is reliable and have the games I want I have no problem.
khotboat, why do you think your opinion about the looks vs games matters at all? We're not really interested in what you prefer because we don't really know you. What we're interested about is in what the population will prefer, and your preference doesn't give any insight on that at all.
Note: khotboat was moderated.Keep it civil.
I would like to clarify my reply to khotboat because it came out wrong: everyone's opinion is important, I used the wrong word. I meant that your "preference" (not opinion, but preference) is personal, and I think that vgchartz as a platform is more interesting if we talk more about what we think as a whole buyers will see these factors. It's not my forum so I'm not here to tell anyone how to post, but that is where I was coming from. I believe that the market (not you or others here but the market) might perceive the size as too big, and a good answer would've been appreciated.
Only alongside the PS3 Phat do I realise how mammoth this console is.
While cooling is definitely the reason for the size, they likely could have made a smaller console if they had come up with a better cooling solution. I mean the size estimates for PS5 suggest that it about 30% larger than Xbox Series X in terms of volume, and yet XSX has a larger and more powerful APU than PS5 has. Microsoft managed to get all that power into a smaller case thanks to smart engineering, they started with the cooling solution and then built around it. They knew they wanted to make a console that would run just as cool and quiet as Xbox One and Xbox One X does, so they decided on having a single large fan that could provide airflow to the whole system (the larger the fan, the slower it needs to spin to provide good airflow, and slow equals quiet with fans). Providing airflow to the whole system with a single fan meant that the internal components couldn't block airflow through the chamber, so they specially designed a split motherboard, that is turned sideways in the system, that allows air to pass through on either side of the motherboard, through the APU heatsink on one side of the console, and through a smaller southbridge and SSD heatsink on the other side. It's a truly clever design, and according to digital foundry, who got to see the console in action earlier this year, it runs just as cool and quiet as Xbox One X did.
The volumetric posted here was 10% difference
And you know how the cooling of the PS5 was designed because?
Okay the PS5 looks extremely ugly laid down.. When standing up, it looks light years better. Also it seems it was designed to be a Tower.
Yeah, but it definitely needs to be able to lay down for practicality's sake.
Practicality stake?
This has to be one of the greatest headlines ever made.
It's huge.
Could have used the time to also give the dimensions. If it can be used sideways without extra expenses it will fit no problem.
May I ask a question to the people who downvote anyone who posts anything negative in such an article why you're doing it? This is an article about console size. Then, as the main subject of discussion, may I ask if you are satisfied by the answer given? If you don't care about it, then why come into the article? Why vote? And if MS has produced a more compact design, then how can you accept such an answer. We're not talking about preferences here, let's put those aside for one moment. Does what this man answer make sense, to your reasoning? If you have any insight into why you are downvoting posts that don't agree with the article, can you please explain why? I am having a lot of confusion about the reaction of people on the vgchartz news sections, and I feel like it is based in product worship, not in the actual words that are being discussed. If that is true, then why vote? What does your vote achieve? It expresses how much you prefer one brand over another? If yes, what does that achieve. This is what I'd like to understand from the lurking downvoters.
Hey seems like on volume XSX and PS5 are about the same, it is just that Xbox choose a more cubic approach so it seems more compact.
Yup, on volume they seem equal. The problem is with the dimensions of height especially, the console is the tallest we've ever seen, and it could be an issue.
- +1
Don't use the super computing angle again Sony. It doesn't have Petaflops worth of compute or Terabytes worth of Ram or Petabytes worth of storage. A console will never be a "super computer". Seems they may have taken some of the lessons they learned with the Playstation 4 in order to take the cooling a step up, which is a good thing as thermals, noise and reliability should all be improved.
I feel like so much of negative response never bothers to clarify or justify it's terms, and doesn't get beyond circular logic. People keep saying it's "big". AFAIK it doesn't seem more than 10% difference volumetrically. I'm not sure why Sony's design is mysterious or needs special explanation yet MS doesn't... when the volume is similar, and presumably the airflow as well. Do we say a python is "bigger" than an elephant? Not really, because "big" doesn't normally refer to "just one single dimension" where a python may be longer than an elephant. As far as problems "fitting" random living room spaces, the Xbox design seems likely to have just as much problems if not more, it can't fit in as narrow of vertical spaces, and on it's side will have trouble fitting in shelves with limited height as well. Those issues were discussed when it was revealed, yet now when it's the point of comparison VS Playstation they are "forgotten". In my experience if you are mounting it vertically, height isn't a constraint, and the size doesn't seem a problem on most shelves around TVs either (although Xbox's thickness may be on some shelves designed for DVD players). All in all doesn't seem like major issue for either of them, but hey, if we gotta have bickerspam, we gotta have it...
I don't really like that answer, because it doesn't address the issue about the design. It's true that heat dissipation is the main concern about size in this gen, however it doesn't explain why the PS5 form factor was not made differently to account for both portability _and_ heat dissipation. I think people should be given better explanations.
That would be an example of entitlement. Buy or don't buy. Choices are simple.
Not really because I'm just reading and it wasn't a purchasing concern rather one of branding integrity.
Maybe the reason for the design is also due to the how the components inside are laid out and put together which none of us know unless we have one to open up. And the issue was never about the design, it was only about the size which was answered.
You really need them to explain why they didn't take portability into account? Its simple the console is meant to be portable. That's not one of their main objectives and never was. They need to focus on cooling as much as possible because of the design setup they have. So there was no reason to think about portability if a portable console is what you're looking for take a look and see if the Xbox series X is small enough or even better a nintendo switch. That's my favorite portable console by far.
V-r0ck. I understand that there are other reasons. They however weren't mentioned. About what the issue is, it is about size, and size is dictated by the design. So they are one and the same question. The question was answered, but my comment didn't say it wasn't answered, it says that it was answered poorly.
Example: describe a tree. It is a long, big plant with fluffy green leaves. Okay, thanks but that's a bit plain of an answer. That's how I feel about his reply. Don't forget, the XSX also has to deal with cooling but has a much more living-room friendly design.
In the end, it doesn't matter for me personally because I don't have the money to buy it. But for people who want something in their living room that fits properly beside the TV, it seems like their design decisions were not well made. Some people might be put away by the mamoth size of the device. You might not care, bandorr might not care, Blood_tears might not care, crissindahouse might not care, but we are on vgchartz to talk about what consumers might care about. And so, in my humble opinion, I think it will be an issue, and his answer doesn't reassure me.
I agree with you on they not answering what they enumerated themselves on this. But we had another report that was more direct. They wanted bolder and daring design for PS5 and also that looked in the future. That is the reason for the design choice, and now on this report you have the reason for the size.
Don, if he said that the size is due to the design choice then it would be their design choice and I would simply disagree with it. The problem is that this answers talks about cooling, but the XSX also has to deal with cooling, yet MS went with a much better design for living room convenience. So this article, standalone, offers reasoning that hurts my brain and I dislike it.
What exactly is wrong with the design? Looks too much like a conventional console, rather than a massive brick that will be more difficult to place? As time goes on the methods of cooling hardware, while still being cost effective, are requiring bigger solutions. People wanted a quiet, yet powerful console? Well here it is.
The design is beautiful and elegant to me, I think you might agree. The problem is about how the design influences the size. This article is about the size of the console, about how it might be an issue due to how it might be perceived by customers as too big or might not fit nicely due to some living room TV tables having limited pigeonholes. The answer provided, which is technical, doesn't answer the issue because we have seen an alternative design which addresses both heating and size together.
TLDR: Our cooling solution is crap.
Wait what? Surely if it was tiny you could argue it's not good?
I have a colossal air cooler in my PC that's ridiculous in size, and it does it's job very well, I genuinely don't understand your logic here, man
