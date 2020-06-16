PlayStation Explains Why the PS5 is Huge - News

Last week Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled their next generation console, the PlayStation 5. While they showcased the console, they did not provide exact dimensions for the console. Fans using the disc drive and USB have been able to get a rough idea for the size of the console, and it isn't small.

One of the renders (shown below) shows how much larger the PS5 is compared to the launch PS4, and how it is even larger than the PS3.

Matt MacLaurin, the vice president of UX Design at PlayStation, via his LinkedIn page discussed why the PS5 has to be so large and it comes to the power of the console and the ability to keep the console from overheating.

"I’m really impressed by this design – however, in today’s times, people seek portability and convenience. The performance in the PS4 was amazing. Why make the new product bigger and bulkier?," asks one fan.

"Thermals," explained MacLaurin. "This gen is little supercomputers. While the 7nm process delivers amazing heat performance for the power, the power is very extreme."

"This tech is still so fresh it throws a lot of heat so we need room to dissipate," he added in another reply.

"As we say in the industry, 'this design has a strong opinion,' so it’s okay if not everyone loves it," said MacLaurin. Customization with special editions will be beyond anything seen before. Someone mocked up a wooden one on Reddit and it look[ed] crazy good."

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020. The exact release date and price point have yet to be revealed.

