Espionage Game Operation: Tango Announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Clever Plays has announced espionage-themed cooperative adventure game, Operation: Tango, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Operation: Tango is an espionage-themed cooperative adventure challenging you and a friend to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world.

As an exclusive team of two, you and your partner will become Agent and Hacker, working together to infiltrate, investigate, and eradicate the forces threatening the free world. Work in tandem from two different points of view with only your voice to link you. Teamwork is crucial, and communication is key!

Note: Operation: Tango requires both players to have access to a working PC-compatible microphone.

Key Features:

Superior Teamwork – Be observant, keep talking, and make sure nothing explodes. Combine complementary skill-sets to overcome intense challenges against “impossible” odds.

– Be observant, keep talking, and make sure nothing explodes. Combine complementary skill-sets to overcome intense challenges against “impossible” odds. Aspirational Espionage – Exotic locations filled with thrilling scenarios create classic “Hollywood” spy moments. Experience the ultimate secret agent fantasy!

– Exotic locations filled with thrilling scenarios create classic “Hollywood” spy moments. Experience the ultimate secret agent fantasy! Technological Toys – Enjoy the visual splendor and technological advances of a fully-connected augmented world.

– Enjoy the visual splendor and technological advances of a fully-connected augmented world. Innovative Brainteasers – Solve ultra-modern puzzles in ways you’ve never dreamed. Each mission features unique challenges, keeping you and your partner on your toes while delivering some of the most satisfying “eureka!” moments in modern gaming.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles