Final Fantasy VII Remake Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Final Fantasy VII Remake has debuted in first on the UK physical charts, according to GfK for the week ending April 11, 2020. Final Fantasy VII Remake did sell twice as many copies as the Resident Evil 3 remake sold during its launch the previous week.

Sales for the game at retail were about half of what Final Fantasy XV sold in its debut. However, with most retailers closed throughout the UK due to the government lockdown, the lower sales figures at retail doesn't mean the game is a failure. It is very likely the majority of people bought a digital copy of the game. It should also be noted Final Fantasy XV released during the holiday period in 2016.

Despite the lockdown the number of games sold grew two percent last week. Over one million boxed games have been sold since the lockdown, which included the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizon. The number of physical games sold in the UK are up three percent year-over-year. However, just a few weeks ago it was down 20 percent.

Console hardware sales have also spiked over the last few weeks as consumers are stuck at home and are looking at forms of entertainment. Following a few weeks of decline, the Nintendo Switch sold strongly again this week as Nintendo shipped more units.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Final Fantasy VII Remake Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Forza Horizon 4 Resident Evil 3 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Grand Theft Auto V The Last of Us Remastered

