Animal Crossing: New Horizons Earth Day Event Runs from April 1 to 12

posted 8 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will release a free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons in April that adds the Earth Day seasonal event. The event runs from April 1 to 12.

The Earth Day event allows residents of the island to participate in Bunny Day to find eggs hidden by bunny visitor Zipper and craft special items with them.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

