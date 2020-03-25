Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sells 1.88 Million Units in Japan, Switch Sells 392,000 Units - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has debuted in first on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 1,880,626, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 22.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch and two are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 392,576 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 15,393 units, the 3DS sold 1,022 units, and the Xbox One sold 311 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 1,880,626 (New) [PS4] Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo, 03/12/20) – 26,140 (118,032) [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Nintendo, 03/06/20) – 21,954 (206,893) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 17,608 (3,527,528) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,116 (1,321,931) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,095 (2,829,353) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10,647 (3,612,919) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,505 (731,308) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,467 (3,349,417) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 6,580 (1,375,417)

