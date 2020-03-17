Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse Part 1: Hall Pass To Hell Launches for Switch and Steam This Summer - News

Publisher Serenity Forge and developers Explosm and Skeleton Crew Studios announced Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse Part 1: Hall Pass To Hell will launch for the Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive and for Windows PC via Steam this summer.





Here is an overview of the game:

You are a weird, unpopular, ginger-headed orphan, and it’s time to save the world.

You play as Coop “Go Away, Weirdo” McCarthy and all you want to do is make the world a better place. The trouble is: Nobody likes you, school sucks, you can’t find a prom date, everybody bullies you (including your teachers), and your attempts to help only make things worse. Will you escape high school alive? Who will love you? Do you even deserve love? Why is this game called Freakpocalypse? Find the answers to these questions and more by looking at, talking to, and touching everything within the Cyanide & Happiness universe.

Key Features:

Just like playing in a Cyanide & Happiness animated cartoon filled with dark humor.

Fully voiced dialogue and a large cast of crazy freaks.

Interact with your favorite characters from the Cyanide & Happiness universe including Ted Bear, Shark Dad, Señor Cleanfist, and more!

An absurd amount of characters and objects to look at, touch, and talk to.

Cinematic cutscenes and a completely original soundtrack.

Unlockable costumes for you to find, wear, and embarrass yourself with.

Optional sidequests for special rewards and replayability.

Run OR walk—just like in real life!

Achievements based on how good (or bad) you are at the game.

Secret ways to die!

Part 1 of an ongoing apocalyptic prom story!

Brought to life thanks to 15,000 sexy geniuses on Kickstarter.

Experience life as an unpopular loser*.

*hopefully for the first time

