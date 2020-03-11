Switch to Get New 'Action Game Epic' in 2020 That Will Push the Console 'To Its Very Limit' - News

/ 1,017 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The latest issue of Japanese magazine CoroCoro has mentioned the Nintendo Switch will be getting a new action game later this year.

The game is described as a "new action game epic" and "follow Splatoon and Fortnite." This likely means the game is a multiplayer-focused third-person shooter. The magazine says the game will focus on fighting "between skyscrapers in the middle of a peaceful city."

There is no information on who the publisher and developer is for the game. If the rumor is true it is possible the game will officially be announced at the Nintendo Direct in two weeks.

Thanks Ryokutya209 via GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles