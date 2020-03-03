Yakuza: Like a Dragon Tops 400,000 Units Shipped - Sales

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced Yakuza: Like a Dragon has shipped over 400,000 units in Japan and Asia. The figure includes digital sales. This is up from 300,000 units shipped as of the end of January.

The game has been discounted by 30 percent on the Japanese PlayStation Store to 6,460 yen.

The game launched in Japan and Asia on January 16, and will launch in North America and Europe later this year.

Thanks Gematsu.

